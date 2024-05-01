By Superintendent Van Ayres

As the 2023-24 academic year comes to a close, we take pride in reflecting on our accomplishments, and reaffirming our commitment to educational excellence and student success. Our students have continued to excel in various areas, highlighting the dedication of their teachers, administrators and support staff. Leading this district is an honor, and our achievements speak volumes:

Twenty-seven of our magnet schools were named as National Magnet Award winner s by Magnet Schools of America, highlighting our dedication to innovative and specialized learning opportunities.

s by Magnet Schools of America, highlighting our dedication to innovative and specialized learning opportunities. All our high schools have recently been ranked among the to p in the nation by US News & World Report as a testament to the exceptional quality of education provided across our district.

p in the nation by US News & World Report as a testament to the exceptional quality of education provided across our district. Sixty-one of our elementary schools and 32 middle schools ranked amongst the best in the coun try by US News & World Report, underscoring our commitment to academic excellence at every level.

try by US News & World Report, underscoring our commitment to academic excellence at every level. Thirty-eight of our schools are named Schools of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education, honoring Florida’s highest-performing schools.

These achievements reflect our steadfast dedication to delivering an outstanding educational experience for every student, every day. We are honored that our schools remain the number one choice for families.

In May, 14,650 high school seniors will proudly walk across the stage to receive their diplomas. Their resilience, dedication and achievements deserve recognition. Each graduate, along with their families, should take immense pride in their accomplishments. May they continue to reach new heights and positively impact their communities.

As I finish my first academic year serving as the superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools, I want to say that I am honored to be part of this community and am grateful to the students, families, teachers, administrators, support staff and all our community partners for their continual support to make Hillsborough Strong.