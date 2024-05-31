Carmen Edmonds, chair of the Republican Party of Hillsborough County, has announced that the party will hold its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, June 15. The Lincoln Day Dinner is the party’s premier fundraising event. This year, the ‘Lincoln Day – Family, Faith & Freedom Dinner’ will once again be held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The doors open at 4:30 p.m., the VIP reception starts at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

Edmonds stated: “I am proud to announce that this year we will be honoring former Florida Governor Bob Martinez, a Tampa native who served the state of Florida, most notably as a two-term mayor of Tampa and as the first governor of Florida of Spanish descent.”

Martinez served as mayor from 1979 to 1986 and as governor from 1987 to 1991.

In keeping with its Republican values and beliefs of family, faith and freedom, the speakers for the evening will include Congresswoman Laurel Lee, who represents Florida’s 15th Congressional District. The 15th District encompasses Eastern Hillsborough County, including Thonotosassa, Plant City and part of Brandon, as well as parts of Pasco and Polk counties. Also speaking will be Florida State Senator Blaise Ingoglia, 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez and Pastor Alfred Johnson, founder and president of the Faith Action Ministry Alliance. Due to the nature of the event this year honoring Martinez, there will be no formal keynote speaker, as each speaker has much to share with those in attendance.

The master of ceremonies for the evening will be Brian Burns, owner and publisher of the Tampa Free Press, and former publisher of The Tampa Tribune.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased by going to the party’s website at www.hillsborough.gop. This event benefits the Republican Party of Hillsborough County and is not a fundraiser for any of the speakers.