Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Care Center (ECC) treats more than 80,000 children and adult patients each year. The expanded center is just under 33,000 square feet, making it the largest ECC in the county.

Freestanding Emergency Departments

Manatee Memorial Hospital’s freestanding emergency departments (FED) handle emergencies and are each fully staffed with a doctor on-site 24/7. They can perform CT scans as well as full X-rays, and they all have a comprehensive lab*. With the full services offered, the FEDs are not urgent care centers but are a part of Manatee Memorial Hospital.

“Manatee County has grown exponentially in recent years, and yet the hospitals are stationary,” said Teresa Rawe, D.O., medical director for emergency medicine at Manatee Memorial. “We make it easier for patients to access emergency care.”

“Typically, our FEDs have a shorter waiting time to be seen,” explained Tammy Sloas, nursing director at Manatee FEDs. “If an admission is necessary, we will transport a patient to the hospital.”

FEDs vs. Urgent Care Centers

Urgent care centers have set hours and treat nonemergency issues. However, most centers don’t have comprehensive labs that can provide answers on-site and are limited in radiology services.

Educating the Community

The American College of Surgeons’ STOP THE BLEED® program has prepared over 3 million people worldwide on how to stop bleeding in a severely injured person. Manatee Memorial brings this program to the community.

“We are preparing the public to save lives by teaching actions to stop life-threatening bleeding following emergencies and man-made and natural disasters,” said Jill Ruff, who oversees the program with emergency department paramedic Ed Wheat.

Shelly Lucchesi, employee health manager, added, “Being able to tend to a bleeding wound while waiting for EMS to arrive may be the difference between life and death.”

If you’re having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

For information about locations, visit the hospital’s website at www.manateememorial.com/emergency.

*These emergency departments are part of Manatee Memorial Hospital. They are not urgent care centers. Their services and care are billed at hospital emergency department rates. Wait times may vary.

Physicians are on the medical staff of Manatee Memorial Hospital, but, with limited exceptions, are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Manatee Memorial Hospital. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the nondiscrimination notice, visit the hospital’s website.