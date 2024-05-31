Thaddeus Bullard — aka WWE legend Titus O’Neil — and his Bullard Family Foundation have partnered with TampaWell, activated by Tampa General Hospital, and Revealing Truth Ministries to host the first superstar celebration of Tampa Bay-area dads.

The free celebration is set for Father’s Day — Sunday, June 16 — at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. Doors open at 9:01 a.m. and the event runs from 10:01 a.m.-2:01 p.m. The event’s ‘01’ start and end times represent Bullard’s commitment to unifying people and organizations as one to make a positive change in the community.

The first edition of ‘The Gathering: A Celebration of Superstar Dads’ is set to honor and celebrate some of the unsung heroes of our community: fathers and father figures. This event promises a day filled with entertainment, heartfelt moments and recognition for the remarkable men who make a difference in the lives of their families and our community.

“As a proud father of three children, I can say that being a dad is the greatest title that I will ever possess as a man,” Bullard said. “Although I’ve never met my biological father, I’ve had great father figures and mentors in my life, and this year I wanted to put on an event that celebrates men who serve as fathers and mentors.”

Kim Christine, administrator of community health and wellness for Tampa General Hospital, said, “Thaddeus Bullard has been an amazing partner in the past, supporting the health and wellness of our community, and we are proud to partner with him and his foundation again to celebrate these everyday heroes in an extra special way.”

TampaWell, activated by Tampa General Hospital, will be on-site with first aid, sunscreen and health education resources, including information specific to men’s health.

Families attending the event will have the opportunity to preorder a new book from Bullard, Wrestling with Fatherhood, which launches during the week of June 16. This is the second book by the global ambassador.

The Gathering: A Celebration of Superstar Dads will kick off with a Father’s Day superstar tailgate presented by Love, Tito’s, the charitable arm of Tito’s Handmade Vodka. This event is also supported by Heritage Insurance, The Fran Haasch Law Group, Gries Investment Funds and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Local celebrities, sports figures and other special guests are also expected to attend and show their support.

Everyone who wants to attend must register for this free event, which includes food, entertainment, games and community resources during the tailgate. Families are strongly encouraged to register early for preferred seating. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/bffdads2024.

The amphitheater is located at the Florida State Fairgrounds at 4802 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa. Visit https://bullardfamilyfoundation.org/ for more information on the Bullard Family Foundation.