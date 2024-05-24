Hillsborough County Public Schools partnered with myON to “stop the summer slide.”

With myON, Hillsborough County students can find reading challenges and fun activities to keep them reading over the summer.

The ‘summer slide’ is when students lose an average of about one month’s worth of learning during summer break, according to Hillsborough County’s newsletter. However, reading just two books over the summer can help young students fight the summer slide.

These reading challenges run from Saturday, June 1, through Wednesday, July 31. Students will log their time spent on myON for the chance to win prizes.

Students with over 400 reading minutes during June or July will be entered into a random drawing where 15 students will earn a tablet. At the end of summer, students who logged over 800 minutes through their myON account will be entered into a drawing where 10 students will receive a laptop.

In addition to the challenges, family reading activities can help students set and reach goals while encouraging them to read with their family. Activities are broken down into fun categories to fit every genre for the young readers.

Superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools Van Ayres said summer is a “great opportunity” for students to not only keep up with their reading but also to stay sharp over the summer in preparation for the upcoming school year.

“Literacy is one of my top priorities,” Ayres said. “Parents can help by making sure their children read just two books over the break, which will keep them on track and prevent the summer slide.”

The online library myON offers students the opportunity to read what they want while encouraging them to grow as readers. This free program allows students to access a personalized online reading plan.

With myON, students will find the motivation to read the two books or more that they need to stop the summer slide. Stopping this loss of learning will better prepare Hillsborough County’s students for the upcoming school year.

For more information about myON or the summer reading challenges, visit https://hillsborough.renaissance.com/reading-campaign/2024-summer-reading-challenge/ or contact streetteam@myon.com. To start the summer reading journey by making a free account, visit www.myon.com.