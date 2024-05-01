The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of two prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards for Innovation and Purpose & Values. This esteemed honor celebrates organizations that exemplify outstanding workplace cultures. This is the third year in a row the office has been recognized with culture excellence awards from Top Workplaces.

The Innovation Award acknowledges organizations that foster a culture of creativity and idea generation, where innovation thrives at every level of the organization. The Purpose & Values Award celebrates companies that integrate their mission and values into their cultural fabric, demonstrating efficiency and commitment to realizing their core principles.

Receiving these accolades highlights the Hillsborough County tax collector’s dedication to cultivating an environment where employees are empowered to contribute fresh perspectives and ideas, driving continuous improvement and growth. Through a commitment to innovation and steadfast dedication to its mission and values, the office has solidified its position as a leader in workplace excellence.

Tax Collector Nancy Millan expressed her pride in the organization’s achievements, stating, “We are honored to receive these 2024 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently foster a culture of innovation and upholding our core values, which in turn shines through in the amazing service we provide to our community.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Since becoming Hillsborough County tax collector in 2021, Millan has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation by implementing processes aimed at enhancing the community’s experience with the office, including the expansion of online and kiosk services, the introduction of language translation technology, express title services with same-day pickup and many other initiatives.

For more information about the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office, visit its website at www.hillstax.org.