Hillsborough County’s Adaptive Recreation Camp is an inclusive summer camp for students with disabilities. The camp offers outdoor activities, arts and a supportive environment for kids and teens.

The first two-weeklong camp session will begin on Monday, June 3, with a new session beginning every two weeks until Friday, August 9.

The camp will have a one-to-six student-to-staff ratio, including certified therapeutic recreation specialists responsible for building the program and training staff on how to work with children with disabilities, according to Mikah Collins, Hillsborough County’s community relations coordinator for Parks & Recreation.

“It’s so many different things,” Collins said about the camp. “So, it could be anywhere from going to a field trip, to a Rays game, to a children’s museum.”

Students will go through activities with nature specialists throughout the camp to learn about nature and the environment.

The camp is offered at eight sites, compared to other camps offered at 22 sites.

“[Campers in the Adaptive Recreation Camp] will be playing and learning in an environment with kids that are in our traditional camp as well,” Collins said.

The Adaptive Recreation Camp is one of several summer camps offered by Hillsborough County this summer. Teen and traditional camps will be available throughout the summer. Two specialty camps offered this summer will include Eco-Adventure Camp and Skate Camp.

The Eco-Adventure Camp will be taught by nature specialists and campers will learn about invasive species, hiking, flora and fauna. The Skate Camp will teach participants terminology, etiquette and basic maneuvers throughout the summer.

Traditional camps will blend arts, field trips and recreational activities throughout the week to offer a well-rounded summer experience for campers.

These camps will have a one-to-20 student-to-staff ratio, and the total capacity for the camps varies based on location. All staff go through a weeklong training intensive to prepare them for the summer.

Camps are open to children in kindergarten or older.

While Collins said the majority of camps are already at capacity, he encouraged students to join the waiting list as quickly as possible.

For more information on Hillsborough County’s summer camps, visit https://hcfl.gov/.