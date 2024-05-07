There are all types of krewes throughout the Tampa Bay area, usually seen in Mardi Gras-related parades. But the word ‘krewe’ itself breaks down to mean a social organization. One such krewe, the Krewe of South Shore Marauders (KSSM), is a unique local nonprofit group that originated and is based in the SouthShore area of Hillsborough County.

KSSM’s motto is “One for all and all for one, laugh, respect one another and do good deeds.” Members take that motto seriously, often dressing up as pirates for parades. But more than that, KSSM enjoys having fun while helping others in the community.

Determined to start a krewe that was inclusive of all ages and genders, in 2002 Jane Braswell, Jayne Lauve and Randy Haan founded the Krewe of South Shore Marauders. The ages of members have varied from 20s to late 70s, making this krewe the most age-diverse in existence.

Aaron Malo, president of KSSM, said, “We are a bunch of fun-loving and sometimes mischievous pirates, … but all in all, our goal is to improve the community that we live in and have some fun while doing it.”

KSSM is a very active organization and has a separate 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that is involved in community events. Members have participated in the Coastal Cleanup, Habitat for Humanity and the Buddy Walk. Annually, it holds a back-to-school drive for Gibsonton Elementary School. KSSM is one of the only krewes that participates in the Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA, chartering two local groups. Many KSSM members are involved as either scoutmasters or committee members as well.

As a nonprofit, the Krewe of South Shore Marauders often volunteers time with the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce at the Ruskin Seafood Festival. It also offers a scholarship to East Bay Highschool seniors.

According to the KSSM website, regarding the East Bay Highschool scholarship, “Knowing that many students with an A grade point average would easily get scholarships, KSSM Foundation started presenting B and B+ senior high school students in the South Shore area with scholarships. Since the beginning, the KSSM Foundation has awarded over $85,000 in scholarships to deserving students.”

KSSM has regular meetings on the first Monday of every month. For more information on the Krewe of South Shore Marauders or its community events/involvement, go to KSSM’s website at www.kssmarauders.com.