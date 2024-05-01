The 2024 solar eclipse was one for the history books. While not in the path of totality, the Tampa area did get about 60 percent coverage. We asked you via Facebook to share some experiences — and you delivered! In fact, so many of our Osprey Observer readers shared their 2024 eclipse photos we couldn’t include them all, so please look for the post on our Facebook page for even more amazing pictures.

Here are a few highlights — and we will see you again in 2045 for a total solar eclipse. Watch for the next total solar eclipse in Florida on August 12, 2045!