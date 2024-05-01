Mike and Cindy Emerick, Valrico residents and neighbors of the Osprey Observer office, stopped by to share our glasses and check out the eclipse.

The 2024 solar eclipse was one for the history books. While not in the path of totality, the Tampa area did get about 60 percent coverage. We asked you via Facebook to share some experiences — and you delivered! In fact, so many of our Osprey Observer readers shared their 2024 eclipse photos we couldn’t include them all, so please look for the post on our Facebook page for even more amazing pictures.

Here are a few highlights — and we will see you again in 2045 for a total solar eclipse. Watch for the next total solar eclipse in Florida on August 12, 2045!

Blake Van Der Vliet was pretty amazed at what he saw.
Raegan Tucker was able to catch a view while at Randall Middle School.
Ed Bennett and neighbors, the Halls, enjoyed the eclipse with a colander.
The Sharma family and friends got a great view from their backyard.
Even some pets got in on the action. Check out Amy Bianchi’s cool pup.
Melissa Canfield took her exchange students to Washington, D.C., and experienced the eclipse in our nation’s capital.
No glasses? No problem. Check out the awesome homemade viewers from the Figgs family.
Rhett Gilmore and Levi Bradley enjoy
the eclipse during a pool party.
The Harris boys and the Long girls enjoying their pool party viewing.
Staff Report
