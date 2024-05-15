Hillsborough County Water Resources is reporting that reclaimed water in an area of South Hillsborough County is not available at this time due to a problem at the South County Regional Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Reclaimed water — which is used for irrigation — in an area of South Hillsborough County has been shut down for customers who reside south of Big Bend Road, north of Sun City Center Boulevard, west of U.S. 41 and east of U.S. 301. The larger neighborhoods affected include Waterset, Valencia Lakes, Harbor Isles and Lynwood. An estimated 2,938 residential homes and six multifamily communities are impacted. Please view the detailed map below.

Crews are on-site addressing the situation and anticipate having the repairs completed next week.

Hillsborough County Water Resources emphasizes that this impacts the reclaimed water used for irrigation at these residential homes. This does not affect drinking water. Drinking water is safe for everyone to use and drink. Residential customers in the impacted area won’t be able to use reclaimed water until repairs are complete, and the sprinkler systems on reclaimed water will not function.

Hillsborough County Water Resources will provide an update on Friday, May 17.

Customers who have questions can call Hillsborough County Water Resources at 813-307-1000.

Map of the impacted area.