Interact Club of Tampa Bay (High School Students)

The Interact Club of Tampa Bay held its last meeting of this school year on May 6. The club celebrated by handing out $500 worth of gift cards for food and/or beverages to locals at the Westfield Brandon mall, and then enjoyed a complimentary ride on the carousel. Service and fun are what Rotary is all about. Check back in July for the date of the August meeting for area high schoolers at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Have a great summer!

For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

Do you have any students attending the University of South Florida this summer or fall? As long as students have a BullsConnect account, they can sign up to volunteer with USF Rotaract. It’s a great opportunity to meet new friends and connect with some great students during the summer term or before starting in fall. The USF Rotaract Club received the Volunteer Organization of the Year Award as well as the USF Bridge Builder Award. Go be a part of this dynamic service group!

For more information, contact Mikayla Morris at mikaylamorris@usf.edu or visit Instagram @usf_rotaract.

FishHawk-Riverview

Congratulations to the 2024 FishHawk-Riverview Rotary high school scholarship recipients who have demonstrated “Service Above Self” in their school careers: Zakiyah Adams, (Stanley Thomas Rzad III Memorial Scholarship), Emilee Nevaril, Madisyn McReynolds, Bethany Murrell, London Berry, Lindsay Edwards, Callie Hancock, Gabrielle Howell, Luke Pedrick, Ta’liah Randolph and Lukas Wheeler.

The club is also excited to announce that rising high school seniors Ava Benedict and Griffin Chapman will be the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary delegates to the Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders (S4TL), a weeklong Rotary leadership seminar for rising high school seniors at Florida Southern College in June.

For more information, email Barbara Howard at bh6890rotary@gmail.com or visit FishHawk-Riverview Rotary’s social media pages.

Brandon South Global Eco

Are you passionate about the environment? Then the Brandon South Global Eco Rotary Club needs you. Help it make a difference by joining its Zoom meeting on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6-7 p.m. to discuss environmental education and ecological-friendly projects focused on sustainability.

For more information, contact Bruno Kazenas at 813-263-7062 or bkazenas@comcast.net.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club completed a roadside cleanup on Providence Road on May 4. Throughout the summer, the club meets weekly on Fridays from 8-9 a.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Go check it out!

For more information, email info@brandon86rotary.com.