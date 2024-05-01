Hillsborough Schools Of Excellence Announced

Hillsborough County Public Schools is proud to announce that 31 schools were recognized as 2022-23 Schools of Excellence by the Florida State Board of Education. Schools of Excellence are schools whose school grade calculation is in the 80th percentile or higher for at least two of the last three school years.

“Twenty-nine of our schools maintained their designation from the previous school year and two of our schools were added to the list,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of schools. “I am proud of our students, our teachers, our administrators and our support staff who have all contributed to the success and to receive this honor.”

The local southeast Hillsborough County public schools that were recognized are:

Elementary Schools:

Alafia Elementary School.

Boyette Springs Elementary School.

Bevis Elementary School.

Gorrie Elementary School.

Lithia Springs Elementary School.

Middle Schools:

Randall Middle School.

High Schools:

Newsome High School.

The 2022-23 Schools of Excellence can be found at www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/.

Brandon All-stars Open House

Brandon All-stars is a cheerleading and tumbling center that has served the Tampa Bay area for 30 years. On Friday, May 10, it will be hosting its annual open house from 5-6:30 p.m. This is an informational event for families to tour the facility, meet the staff and ask questions about the programs that it offers.

Brandon All-stars is located at 102 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. Additional information about Brandon All-stars can be found on its website at www.brandonallstars.com.

Our Lady’s Pantry Seeks Volunteers

Over the last 25 years, Our Lady’s Pantry has grown exponentially into what is now a big business and is looking for volunteers in a wide variety of areas.

“We are hoping to identify volunteers comfortable with the latest technology who can work alongside our managers,” said director Tom Bullaro.

Volunteers with experience in diesel mechanics and technical and administrative work, as well as computer specialists, grant writers and writers for its website and press releases, are particularly needed. For more information, call Bullaro and leave a message on 813-741-2000.

Shred Day To Benefit Impact

The 14th annual Shred Day will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Hough Financial Services, located at 1739 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Shredding will be available from 10 a.m.-12 Noon and is a free service; however, you are invited to make a tax-deductible donation to the Impact Program.

To find out more about Impact, visit its website at www.whatisimpact.com.

Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement Make And Take

Mother’s Day is a great opportunity to celebrate your mom. Why not make a bouquet to give her? You can even share the experience by attending together at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Floral expert Jo will demonstrate how to create a stunning arrangement and Kerby’s will provide everything you need to build your own bouquet, including flowers, greenery, containers and tools.

Tickets for the event, which will take place on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., are required. They are available on https://shop.kerbysnursery.com/.

Kleinschmidts Featured In House Hunters: All Stars

House Hunters: All Stars recently aired an episode featuring 100 Day Dream Home’s Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt following the series’ quintessential format, wherein the local HGTV stars showcased desirable residential options in the city they know best, taking a hopeful client — who is also a superfan — on multiple house tours and offering guidance on which home is a smart investment and match for their wish list.

The episode, “To Build or Buy in Florida,” premiered on March 28. The Kleinschmidts mediated between a couple who could not decide on anything in their house search. However, with their experience in the Tampa Bay area, they were able to quickly get the job done.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Donates To Bereaved Parents Of The USA

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital recently donated $1,500 to Bereaved Parents of the USA, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity organization that supports parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost a child.

“We were elated to receive this donation from HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. We are so thankful to have a safe space to meet and receive this support to help with our events,” said Lori Scragg and Debbie Nemitz, co-chapter leaders of the Bereaved Parents of the USA Tampa Bay Chapter.

This organization hosts a support group on the last Thursday of each month at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit Bereaved Parents USA’s website at www.bereavedparentsusa.org.