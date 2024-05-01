The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce the 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway at The Straz season, supported in part by the Tampa Bay Times, official media sponsor of The Straz. The slate includes Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Some Like it Hot, The Cher Show, A Beautiful Noise, MJ the Musical, Mystic Pizza, Shucked and a three-week engagement of Disney’s The Lion King. The season also features the world premiere of The Boy Who Loved Batman in the intimate Jaeb Theater. In addition to the nine-show package, the season hosts encore engagements of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and MAMMA MIA!

“The process of curating the 2024-2025 Bank of America at The Straz season has been thrilling, challenging and artistically rewarding,” said Straz Center President and CEO Greg Holland. “The season brings a renewed focus on new works with the Straz Center’s production of a world-premiere play, The Boy Who Loved Batman, and the new musical, Mystic Pizza.” Holland continued, “The capstone of this new season is, of course, The Lion King, which makes its first return to The Straz in nearly a decade for a breathtaking three-week engagement.”

The 2024-2025 season features:

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical — November 12-17, 2024. The record-setting Broadway holiday sensation features the hit songs “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season.

Some Like it Hot — December 10-15, 2024. Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Some Like it Hot is set in Chicago when prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement.

The Cher Show — January 14-19, 2025. The Tony Award-winning musical of Cher’s story is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical — February 11-16, 2025. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America’s greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

MJ the Musical — February 25 to March 2, 2025. Created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Disney’s The Lion King — April 2-20, 2025. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.

Mystic Pizza — April 29 to May 4, 2025. Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com, Mystic Pizza is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint. Its range of hit songs include “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” “Hold On” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.”

Shucked — June 3-8, 2025. Directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray) and featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

The season also features the world premiere of The Boy Who Loved Batman from October 1 to November 10 this year. Based on a true story, this inspirational comedy follows one man’s vision that became a national phenomenon.

In addition to the nine-show Broadway series, The Straz will present Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations from January 3-5, 2025, and MAMMA MIA! from January 28 to February 2, 2025.

Season ticket renewals and new subscriptions are now available. Prices for the nine-show season package range from $392-$1,036. For more information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-STAR (7827) or visit www.strazcenter.org. Individual show tickets will go on sale at later dates, to be announced.