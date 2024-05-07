Waterset presented its community-record donation to four local schools following its Turkey Trot 5K and Kids Fun Run. The 2023 race, featuring more than 1,200 runners, raised over $36,000 for four local schools: Doby Elementary School, Dorothy C. York Innovation Academy, East Bay High School and Eisenhower Middle School.

Lynda McMorrow, the marketing manager at Waterset, presented checks — each for over $9,200 — to each of the school principals. The funds from the Waterset Turkey Trot race entry fees and local sponsorships have benefited the school in numerous ways throughout the years.

East Bay Principal Amy Stevens-Cox shared, “The Turkey Trot has become one of my favorite events. We plan to use our proceeds to purchase some furniture to aid with storage on campus and stools for the science lab.”

Doby Elementary Principal Dr. Bradley Fuller added, “We are so fortunate to have the support of Waterset and the Turkey Trot. With the money that has been given to us, we will be able to continue our renovation of the media center.”

“At Eisenhower, we plan to use the funds to add vinyl glass wraps to our main office building and cafeteria. We are working on revitalizing our campus, and this donation will go a long way towards helping us to accomplish this,” said Eisenhower Middle School Principal Christian Finch.

Waterset is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH) and Brookfield Residential, and it is proudly managed by Brookfield Properties.

The Waterset community is located in Apollo Beach. For more information, visit www.watersetfl.com.