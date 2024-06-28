Champions for Children’s (CFC) mission is to build stronger families with thriving children throughout the Tampa Bay area through child abuse prevention and family education programs.

CFC has served the Tampa Bay area since 1977 and envisions a world free from child abuse and neglect. The work follows a proactive, prevention-first model that is committed to building strong families as support for thriving children.

Recently, CFC became the host of a new program with the PeaceLove Foundation. This program offers free art classes to parents and provides child care for the parents while they are taking the classes. The ‘Make Stuff, Feel Better’ class will be held at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association on Monday, July 8, from 6-7:30 p.m.

“Mandala Poetry is an open-ended art activity that allows you to find your center and explore what is meaningful to you, then use the words that your art evokes in yourself and others to express yourself through a poem,” said Sarah Graves, teacher of the class. “I am grateful to my employer, Champions for Children, for hosting PeaceLove workshops and giving me the time and space to share them with Tampa Bay-area communities.”

PeaceLove is based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. It was initially started by a man who was struggling with his own mental health and realized what an incredible vehicle art was for his recovery. Since then, PeaceLove has trained hundreds of front-line professionals to offer workshops within the U.S. and internationally.

“I am a trained CREATOR within the PeaceLove Foundation,” Graves said. “That means that I am certified to offer art workshops focused on creating connections and promoting mental health and well-being. I was initially drawn to PeaceLove due to my experience having a child with a long-term illness and seeing firsthand how incredibly important self-care and community are to families.”

Graves is certified to offer four workshops: Story Shoes, Mandala Poetry, Dual Emotions and Transformation Collage.

“My two favorites are Story Shoes and Mandala Poetry; although, each workshop offers a wonderful and unique experience,” Graves said. “Story Shoes offers participants an opportunity to decorate a shoe and share their own unique journey with others in the community. It answers the question, ‘What would you know about me if you walked in my shoes?’ It also offers a great chance to reflect on our stories and hear how stories of others in our community may intersect with ours.”

If you would like to register for the Mandala Poetry class at Center Place, contact Graves at 813-563-5630. Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B, inside the Brandon Regional Library.