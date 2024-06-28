The mission of 3BAR is to create vegan snacks that are plant-based, soy-free, wheat-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, organic ingredients, cholesterol free and 100 percent natural for athletes, busy families and everyone who cares about their health. 3BAR’s obsession is flavor.

3BAR products are inspired by CEO Erin DeMarines’ grandmother’s homemade cookies. At the inception of 3BAR, DeMarines was determined to put the delicious flavor of her childhood in a nutritionally balanced and vegan energy bar. As a sponsored triathlete, she knew she needed more than just flavor when fueling for her competitions. This quest for the perfect bar began in her kitchen and is now a line of products sold in more than 20 locations from Tampa to St. Petersburg. One of those locations is Vine Vegan in Brandon.

“I just hired a new manufacturer so at the end of this June my products will be in Vine Vegan,” DeMarines said. “Currently, our products can be found in Pure Kitchen, Grass Roots, Cava, Bella Prana Yoga and about 20 other locations in the Tampa Bay area.”

DeMarines is a plant-based nutritional coach, personal trainer, vegan hospitality consultant and, of course, the creator of vegan food products.

“It was originally the three-bar energy bar, but now it’s turned into bites, as you will see on the website, and I created it from my grandmother’s cookie recipe,” DeMarines said. “I started back in 1997.”

DeMarines started running at age 4, and fitness remains a huge part of her life. Her dad, who is still running in his 70s, took her on her first run as a young girl and continues to motivate her.

“I follow in his footsteps with my own family,” DeMarines said. “I enjoy running, working out and even surfing with my husband and daughter.”

In addition to the plant-based nutrition bars, DeMarines now offers ‘Plant Powered Pop,’ her new popcorn product.

“We carefully crafted the ‘bacun’ spice recipe from organic seasonings to create a flavorful and smoky taste,” DeMarines said. “We wanted to take our popcorn snack one step further, so we added adaptogens. Adaptogens help your body deal with stress, manage anxiety and balance emotions. Plant Powered Pop is plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, full of adaptogens and has six grams of protein per two-serving bag.”

DeMarines also offers 3BAR bites in the delicious flavors of coco crunch and tropical tri. To learn more about 3BAR, visit https://efitfoods.com. DeMarines’ products will be available at Vine Vegan, located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon.