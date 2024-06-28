Florida summers are hot and humid. In the deepest part of the summer months, the sun and the heat can be unbearable. What can a family do on a budget to beat the heat, and have fun together? There are a few free options available in the Brandon/Riverview area.

There are free summer movies available at Xscape Theatres Riverview 14. Free summer movies for kids have been offered since June at Xscape. There is free admission to specific summer movies on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week in July.

Xscape is playing How to Train Your Dragon on July 2 and 4, Shrek 2 on July 9 and 11, Abominable on July 16 and 18 and Migration on July 23 and 25. Doors open at 9 a.m. and all shows begin at 9:30 a.m. Seating is typically limited, as many want to attend a movie for free, so it is advisable to arrive there early to get a seat. Concessions are open throughout the movie and are not included in the free movie admission.

Xscape Riverview 14 is located at 6135 Valleydale Dr. in Riverview off U.S. 301 and can be reached at 813-393-1818. For more information on Xscape free summer movies, or to see the schedule of upcoming movies, visit its website at www.xscapetheatres.com/kids-summer-movies.

There is also free bowling for kids during the summer. Kids Bowl Free offers children ages 2-15 years old two free bowling games every day at participating locations across the United States. In order to take part in the Kids Bowl Free program, parents must register each eligible child. Coupons, which are sent weekly via emails or texts, will need to be shown upon arrival at the bowling center. Shoe rental is not included.

If parents wish to participate in bowling as well, there is a family pass that can be purchased at a reduced rate. To sign up for Kids Bowl Free, visit its website at www.kidsbowlfree.com.

One of the local lanes that participates in conjunction with Kids Bowl Free is Brandon Crossroads Bowl. It is open for the Kids Bowl Free program from Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Brandon Crossroads Bowl is located at 609 Crater Lane in Tampa off U.S. 301 and can be reached at 813-621-2363.