Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.


Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.


Valedictorian Jacob Rog at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.72 and plans to attend UCF.


Salutatorian Lorenzo Bevilacqua at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.68 and plans to attend New College of Florida.


Valedictorian Jenna Shepherd at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.46 and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.


Salutatorian Luke Williams at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.66 and plans to attend Duke University.


Valedictorian Savannah Swiebocki of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.64 and plans to attend USF.


Salutatorian Elena Workman of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.334 and plans to join the military after high school.


Valedictorian Abigail Michnowicz of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 8.173 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Rory White of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.545 and plans to attend Florida International University.


Valedictorian Averi Casselman of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.8 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Katya King of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.34 and plans to attend USF.


Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles.

Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.