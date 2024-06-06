Valedictorian Amanda Hartman at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.99 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.


Salutatorian Kevin Garcia at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.


Valedictorian Keith Fridenberger Kennedy at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.81 and plans to attend USF.


Salutatorian Kayla Walters at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 6.99 and plans to attend Florida State University.


Valedictorian Mohini Sharma of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.74 and plans to attend USF Honors College.


Salutatorian Joel Gritmon of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.16 and plans to attend UF Honors College.


Valedictorian Mahadev Sagi of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.49 and plans to attend USF.


Salutatorian David Frazier of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.9 and plans to attend Florida State University.


Valedictorian Kathleen Gomez at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.23 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Maya Kalinowski at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 7.866 and tentatively plans to attend UF.


Valedictorian Kayla Dinh at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.52 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Chase Amarosa at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.058 and plans to attend either UCF, Florida Atlantic University or the University of Tampa.

Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.