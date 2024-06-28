Take your standard 2024 Toyota Corolla hatchback and soup it up, as in turbocharge the little ride, and voila! You have the high-performance Corolla GR, or a pocket rocket of a ride to drive that moves quickly but gently down the road and brakes just as swiftly, and with poise.

An impressive 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine cranks out 300 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 273 pounds-feet of torque at 5,500 rpm. The all-wheel-drive hatch is mated to a sprightly and fun to drive 6-speed manual gear box. Rest assured that this chic Corolla will get up to speed with urgency, i.e., 0 to 60, in a mere 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 142 mph. The MacPherson strut front and double wishbone multilink rear suspension soak up obstacles with ease and maintain stability in all types of tricky situations. Though not as responsive as one would like, the electric power steering is precise and crisp. Eco, normal, sport and custom modes are at the driver’s disposal.

Up front, the hatchback is sleek, sharp and eye-catching. Flanking the slim, J-shaped LED headlights and fog lamps is a gloss grille and fender with the GR badge. It meets up to an aluminum bulge hood with functional air vents and a forged carbon-fiber roof. The triple brushed stainless-steel exhaust tips and spoiler enhance the aggressive outward appearance. The practical cabin is simply laid out with, once again, the GR emblem lavishly displayed on the 12.3-inch color TFT multi-information display, steering wheel, engine start button and front head rests. The Brin Naub and synthetic leather seats with red stitches are gorgeous. Other standard amenities are the single-zone auto AC, 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, six-way power driver’s and four-way front-passenger seats, eight-speaker JBL Premium Sound system, 60/40 rear folding seat with a center armrest, leather shifter knob and manual tilt/telescopic steering column.

The dual front and side airbags, driver knee airbag, side curtain airbag, vehicle stability and traction control, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, three-point seatbelts for all, front/rear limited slip differentials, keyless entry, blind-spot monitor, front/rear crumble zones, rearview camera, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system are standard. The standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 includes a precollision system to detect pedestrians, lane trace alert with steer assist and dynamic cruise control.

The sporty Corolla GR hatchback is incredibly nimble with a perky engine, which provides abundant punch to maneuver in rush-hour traffic. If you are one of those enthusiast drivers who likes to put the pedal to the metal, you will take to this pocket rocket in a flash. Like we did!