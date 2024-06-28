Helping women who are experiencing trauma and crises to restore confidence and self-worth and rebuild critical life skills to survive is the main mission of the local nonprofit organization Hope for Her. The upcoming Clay Shoot Tournament Fundraiser is one of its two fundraisers held each year, making it a critical time to gather funds and support to be able to continue its mission.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 14, for the Hope for Her Clay Shoot Tournament Fundraiser. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

Sponsorship opportunities are available from $500-$7,500, and each level includes at least one foursome. Men, women and mixed teams are invited to participate at a cost of $125 per player or $450 per team.

“All of the money goes right back into the ministry in Brandon,” said Hope for Her founder Cheryl Hickman, stressing the importance of a successful fundraiser for continued operations.

“We are hoping to get the community excited about the organization and our events,” she added.

If joining the tournament as a player or sponsor is not possible, area residents and businesses can still help out by donating to the Super Raffle. In-kind donations of outdoor-related items, such as grills, coolers, hunting and fishing gear, restaurant gift certificates and other items, are needed.

Hope for Her is a nonprofit organization founded and run by women who have endured serious life challenges and can relate to others going through much of the same. Single women and their children are offered the strength, skills and support needed to rebuild their lives after experiencing upheaval and crisis situations. The organization’s members work one-on-one with women to transform overwhelming circumstances into opportunities. Financial coaching, courses on topics like parenting and nutrition as well as employment assistance are just a few of the services that Hope for Her provides for those in need.

To register for the event or find out more information, visit www.hopeforherfl.org/clays or call 813-309-3357. Hope for Her’s office hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.