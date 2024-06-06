The best kind of pizza is the kind made with love. That is why Fox Fired Pizza, one of the neighborhood’s newest pizza food trucks, has quickly become a fan favorite within the community.

Fox Fired Pizza serves a wide variety of made from scratch to order wood fired pizzas. On top of eight pizzas, garlic balls and cinnamon sugar dessert balls on the standard menu, the truck also offers three to five specialty pizzas that are always changing. No order is complete without one of the dessert pizzas. From blueberry lemon cream cheese to peanut butter and jelly, whatever the dessert pizza on the menu is, it’s bound to impress.

Fox Fired Pizza makes almost everything from scratch, including the dough, which is hand-kneaded in batches. This makes for deliciously fresh pizza that is perfect for each order.

“I’ve always loved making pizzas, and the sky’s the limit with how creative and detailed you can get with wood-fired pizzas,” said Corey Fox, owner of Fox Fired Pizza.

Fox Fired is open on Thursdays from 3-8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4-9:30 p.m. every week. The truck can only serve 40-70 pizzas a day and tends to sell out before closing, so it is recommended to call before stopping by to make sure it is still open.

The owners of Fox Fired, Corey and Lindsey Fox, met at the Culinary Institute of America in New York. Since then, the pair have been in the food and beverage industry for over 15 years. After moving to Florida with their two kids, they knew they wanted to do something creative that they could all be a part of.

“My two kids can be seen sliding pizza boxes to customers from time to time and my lovely wife swings by on Fridays to help me get through the busiest times of service,” said Corey.

While you can typically find the family-owned and operated food truck stationed in the parking lot at Riverview’s Ace Golf on Boyette Road, Fox Fired can always be hired for event catering. From birthdays or graduation parties to corporate lunches or weddings, pizza is a great choice when feeding a large crew.

Stop by for the next pizza night and pick up one or two of Fox Fired’s fresh pizzas that are guaranteed to be loved by your family.

To stay up to date on menu items and hours, please call at 864-404-1474, visit https://foxfiredpizza.com/ or check it out on Instagram @foxfiredpizza.