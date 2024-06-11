Welcome to iSmash of Tampa, the ultimate destination for therapeutic fun and stress relief! Located in Bloomingdale Square, we offer unique experiences that combine excitement, creativity, and emotional release. At iSmash, you can channel your frustrations through activities like rage rooms, splatter paint sessions, and axe throwing, making it perfect for team-building events, birthday parties, or just a fun day out.

Our rage rooms are designed to provide a safe space where you can break glass, electronics, and more with tools like sledgehammers, baseball bats, and crowbars. It’s a therapeutic outlet for many, including those dealing with stress, grief, or even bullying. We ensure safety with protective gear and handle the cleanup, so you can focus on the cathartic experience.

In addition to our rage rooms, we offer a splatter paint room that is a hit among families and groups. This blacklight-illuminated space allows you to unleash your inner artist with squirt bottles and containers of paint. It’s a fantastic activity for all ages, resulting in colorful masterpieces and a whole lot of fun.

Our axe throwing lanes are another highlight, featuring computerized targets that offer a variety of games like tic-tac-toe, Connect Four, and even the ability to upload a photo of your choice to aim at. It’s an exhilarating activity that adds a competitive edge to your visit.

At iSmash, we pride ourselves on being a community-focused business. Our founder, David Siggy, transitioned from a successful insurance career to open this venture after surviving a life-threatening battle with COVID-19. His near-death experience inspired a new mission: to create a space that brings joy and relief to others.

We are dedicated to giving back to our community, often hosting events and partnering with local organizations. From cancer benefits to support for children’s groups, we strive to make a positive impact. Our facility is a place where people can come together, have fun, and find a bit of solace from the challenges of everyday life.

Come visit iSmash of Tampa for an unforgettable experience that’s as fun as it is therapeutic. Whether you’re looking to blow off some steam, get creative, or just have a good time, we have something for everyone. Join us and see why no one leaves unhappy!