Boy Scout Troop 61 is welcoming a new leader as longtime Scoutmaster Mike Beck departs and Jonathan Armel steps in as the new Scoutmaster.

Since moving to Tampa from Colorado in 2009, Beck jumped into the Boy Scouts and Troop 61 and never looked back, becoming Scoutmaster after just six months of involvement. He admitted that he did not know what he was getting into and there had been a huge learning curve.

“All I knew was I wanted to train and help boys become good men,” Beck said, while crediting the other leaders in the troop for helping him along the way.

Beck’s oldest sons, David, now 27, and Paul, now 25, were 12 and 11, respectively, when the Becks joined Troop 61. His other two boys, Jonathan and Ethan, are also involved in Scouting.

“Through mentorship, the Scoutmaster supports personal growth, advancement and character development while maintaining strong communication with Scouts, parents and the troop committee,” Beck explained. “By fulfilling these responsibilities, the Scoutmaster helps Scouts develop into responsible, capable and ethical individuals.”

As he turns over the leadership to Armel, he reflected on the Scouts’ brand, “Prepared. For Life,” and said, “When I got the opportunity to help a Scout get better prepared to live a good life, that’s when I felt I was fulfilling my calling.”

At age 13, just a year older than his son, Joseph, is today, Armel joined the Boy Scouts.

“I loved the outdoors and wanted to go backpacking,” Armel reasoned, though he would come to find out that the Boy Scouts had much more to offer than hiking and camping.

Now, he will take his experience and skills and share them with other young men as he takes over the role of Scoutmaster of Troop 61.

“I believe in Scouting and what the program has to offer,” he said. “As a Scoutmaster, I can serve my community and mentor the next generation. I am passionate about making a difference and equipping boys with the skills to become men.”

As Scout leader, Armel said that he will continue the troop’s focus on character development.

“I have learned from Mr. Beck the importance of having a troop ‘Scout-led,’” he added. “This is something I will carry on.”

Boy Scout Troop 61 serves the Brandon, Riverview and Valrico areas. Meetings are held on Monday nights at Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, next to the Dunkin’.