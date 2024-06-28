By Solomon Bristow

Within the state of Florida, more than 60,000 students participate in Florida’s dual enrollment program. Dual enrollment allows students to enroll in college classes to earn college credits that count for a student Associate in Arts degree while in high school. Dual enrollment is completely free for high school students in the state of Florida, meaning that enrolled students are saving money because they are able to take college classes now for free rather than have to pay for them later after high school.

In Hillsborough County, the most common way for students to partake in dual enrollment is through Hillsborough Community College (HCC), requiring only that the students attend school within the county (public school, private school or homeschool) and have an unweighted GPA of 3.0 or higher. Students applying for dual enrollment also need to have taken the PERT or have sent in their SAT or ACT score.

With many classes available online and teachers dedicated to the dual enrollment program, it is a great option for those who have busy schedules or lack transportation. More detailed information can be found at www.hccfl.edu/admissions/steps-enroll/dual-enrollment-and-early-admissions.

Not as commonly known is that dual enrollment is also available at the University of South Florida (USF) and, beginning in the 2024-25 school year, the University of Florida.

“Starting next year, the University of Florida will also be a dual enrollment partner — only juniors and seniors with the GPA requirements can apply to take dual enrollment,” said Debra Bellanti, director of media and public relations with Hillsborough County Public Schools.

Students who are interested in getting college credit from USF must meet USF’s requirements — including a 3.5 GPA and attending one of USF’s partner schools or districts — can earn college credits just as they would at HCC. Another crucial step is to take one of the following tests: SAT, ACT, PERT, CPT or CLT. Unlike HCC, USF does not have teachers set aside specifically for dual enrollment classes. This paired with the higher standards to be a part of the program make it a more competitive program in comparison to HCC’s dual enrollment. Visit www.usf.edu/early-university-programs/dual-enrollment/index.aspx for more detailed requirements and information.

To find out more about the program and to apply for dual enrollment, students must meet with either their counselor or their district superintendent.