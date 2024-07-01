Attorney Christine Edwards is running for county court judge for Hillsborough County in Group 11. Edwards is on the ballot and you can vote for her during the primary election, which is on Tuesday, August 20.

Edwards said, “As someone who walked side by side with someone navigating the court system, I have a unique insight and awareness of the immense responsibility and privilege it is to have someone put their full trust in you. I value trust as the most important quality of a judge because they make decisions that will profoundly impact someone else’s life.”

Edwards focuses on criminal law, family law and personal injury law. Edwards said, “In addition to private practice, I am proud to be the only attorney on the ballot court appointed by the State of Florida. I have the privilege to handle Marchman Act cases exclusively and [am] one of very few lawyers … in this county that practices in this area. Marchman Act Court was established as a problem-solving court that allows families to petition the courts for mandatory substance abuse assessment and treatment, whether drugs or alcohol. Through this appointment, I work closely with the Behavioral Resources Unit of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

When asked of her greatest accomplishment, Edwards explained, “I am humbled to have been a young lawyer that successfully defended a 3.850 motion, challenging the conviction of a man that was sentenced to 30 years for a drug offense, a mere six months after I graduated law school. Those motions are argued 100 percent of the time and rarely granted. Today, that man has an amazing life. He is rehabilitated, has a great job and family. His daughter he named after me. That man was also my uncle.”

This story explains the depth and breadth of Edwards’ passion for the judicial system and for those who need a fair judge to hear their case.

Edwards said, “I am the best candidate because when I walk into the courthouse, it will be through the same doors I have walked in nearly every day for the last 12 years. I will be serving the same community I have connected with over my career. My experience in the courtroom, knowledge from practicing in disciplines that a county court judge will preside over, criminal and civil cases, makes me the best candidate for county judge.”

For more information, please visit https://voteedwardsforjudge.com/.