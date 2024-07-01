After several decades, voters in Hillsborough Couty will decide who the next Hillsborough County public defender will be. Lisa McLean, a longtime attorney with over three decades of diverse experience as a prosecutor, public defender, statewide prosecutor and owner of a firm specializing in criminal defense, is running to be the next public defender for Hillsborough County.

McLean would like your vote on Tuesday, August 20.

McLean said, “I am committed to bringing a fresh, outside perspective to the Public Defender’s Office. My goal is to enhance efficiency, transparency and trust within the office by leveraging technology, fostering partnerships with local colleges and law schools and promoting work-life balance for our defenders to prevent burnout and reduce turnover. Ultimately, my professional journey is driven by a deep commitment to justice, fairness and the well-being of our community.”

McLean will use her vast professional experience as well as the lessons she learned growing up in poverty to revamp and improve the Public Defender’s Office.

McLean said, “I will ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely. The office should be representing those that are truly indigent. It is the responsibility of the elected public defender to ensure compliance with the law. Fiscal conservatism benefits the community and those that truly cannot afford a lawyer. Limited resources should be directed toward the truly indigent and efforts to make our communities safe.”

McLean is board-certified in criminal trial, which means that she has special proficiency, skills and special knowledge in criminal law, as well as professionalism and ethics in practice. The experience and professionalism that must be demonstrated to become board-certified is exactly what citizens want in an elected official.

“I aim to create a more equitable legal system, one that decriminalizes poverty, supports mental health and provides alternatives to incarceration. The Public Defender’s Office stands as a pillar of fairness and compassion in our community,” stated McLean.

“I am ready to lead the Public Defender’s Office with dedication, innovation and compassion to ensure a more just legal system for all,” McLean added.

For more information, please visit https://lisaforpublicdefender.com/.