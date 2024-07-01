This is going to be an exciting year for elections. Voting is a right, but with every right comes responsibilities. In order to vote, you must be informed. The first opportunity to vote is in the primary election, which is set to take place on Tuesday, August 20.

There are important dates and times to keep in mind. The deadline to register/change your party affiliation is Monday, July 22. Early voting will take place from Monday, August 5, to Sunday, August 18, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, August 8 at 5 p.m. Election Day is August 20, and polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

While Florida is a closed primary state, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said, “I want all voters to understand that they can vote in the primary election, regardless of their party affiliation. There are nonpartisan races that will be decided in the primary election, and if you do not vote you will miss your opportunity to have a voice in who represents you in those offices.”

If you need information on the candidates, you can find local candidates — including clerk of circuit court, sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, county commission, school board, county court judge, soil and water conservation districts, community development districts and special taxing districts — by visiting www.votehillsborough.gov.

For candidates for president, U.S. senator, U.S. Representative, state attorney, public defender, state senator, state representative, Supreme Court justice, district court of appeal and circuit judge, you can visit https://dos.fl.gov/elections/.

In Florida, you have several ways to vote. Latimer said, “I encourage voters to plan their vote. You have three convenient options that include vote-by-mail, early voting and election day. So, there really is no excuse to miss an election. You will find information about where, when and how you can vote at www.votehillsborough.gov. Starting about a month before each election, you can also look up your sample ballot to see who you can vote for.”

VOTE-BY-MAIL

Vote-by-mail is the most convenient method. You do not need an excuse to select this method. However, the Florida State Legislature has changed some of the rules surrounding vote-by-mail.

Latimer explained, “Because of new state law, vote-by-mail requests expire after every general election. As such, you will only get vote-by-mail ballots for the 2024 elections if you have submitted a new request. The quickest way to make your request is to go online to www.votehillsborough.gov or call 744-5900. You will need to give us your Florida driver license or the last four digits of your Social Security number for verification.”

Using this method allows you to take your time making decisions about who to vote for. However, your vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the Hillsborough County supervisor of elections by 7 p.m. on primary election day.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting is just like voting on primary election day. You must bring one or two forms of identification with your photo and signature. Examples of acceptable forms of ID include a Florida driver’s license issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, public assistance ID and more.

During early voting, you can go to a number of designated sites.

ELECTION DAY VOTING

Polling places or precincts are noted on your voter registration card. They are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. This year, primary election day is August 20.

Whichever method you choose, remember that your vote counts.