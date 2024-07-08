Charity Music Bingo At Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

Join the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi on Thursday, July 18, for a night of music, fun and prizes with charity music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Bingo will start at 7 p.m., but arrive early to secure a table. This will be a first-come, first-serve event, and there will be no table reservations.

The cost is $20 per person and includes one set of bingo cards. There will be 50/50 raffle tickets for $20. Food and drinks are also available for purchase. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Meet And Greet Social

Ahoy, all you landlubbers. Would you like to become a pirate wench? The Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is hosting a meet and greet social on Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Latitudes, located at 131 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach.

The aim of the event is to promote an awareness of the krewes existence. Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is an all-female krewe based in the SouthShore area. Its krewe life focuses on building community involvement by participating in parades and dedicating time, talent and fundraisers to benefit local charities.

For more information, visit its website at www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.

St. Stephen Community For Women Music Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church’s Community for Women will be hosting a music bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. on Tuesday, July 9, starting at 7 p.m. The price for tickets is $25. Along with bingo, there will be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Home Makers of Hope (beds for the recently homed) and THORN Ministries (for the unhoused).

Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. This is a popular event, so please arrive early to secure your seat.

Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run Returns

The Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run is back in FishHawk at Park Square Plaza on Saturday, September 28. This race is a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of 9/11, our veterans, and first responders, bringing together our community in a powerful display of unity and patriotism. Registration is now open. Lace up your running shoes and be part of a day that honors our past and supports our future.

For more information and to register, visit www.travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2024-tampa-fl.

Beth Israel New And Prospective Members Luncheon

Beth Israel Jewish Congregation is sponsoring a luncheon for new and prospective members on Sunday, August 18, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The board of directors will welcome guests and provide an opportunity for them to learn about what Beth Israel has to offer: shabbat services, Jewish learning, social programs and a welcoming community.

This is an open invitation for anyone considering joining Beth Israel. Please RSVP by Saturday, August 3, to jsudman@tampabay.rr.com or albepalm@tampabay.rr.com.

Vendor Applications Requested For Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair

This year’s Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair will be held on Saturday, November 30, at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Only handmade and one-of-a-kind arts and crafts are allowed. Applications for a booth are being accepted until Monday, July 15, and must include two photos of your work, vendors will be notified of their acceptance to the show by Wednesday, July 31.

For more information and an application, email timelytreasurescraft@gmail.com or pick up a packet from the church’s office at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Our Lady’s Pantry Grant Writing Workshops

Our Lady’s Pantry has thrived for almost 25 years thanks to the generosity of the community and occasional grants from philanthropic groups. Its mission is to serve anyone in need without regard to race or religion. Our Lady’s Pantry is holding two grant writing workshops to help it secure more grants that will help fill the gap in its increasing expenses.

“Grant writing is not difficult because we are only answering questions the granter has asked. We will give you the answers and all the details you need, along with samples of successful grants that we have already written,” said Tom Bullaro, director of the pantry.

The next grant writing workshops are scheduled for Friday, July 19, and Tuesday, July 30, both starting at 10 a.m. Please email pmcadams@nasw.org to make a reservation.