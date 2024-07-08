Dionne ‘Dee’ Jones has been practicing law for over 28 years, defending justice and leading with integrity. She is running for Hillsborough County court judge in Group 21.

Jones has extensive experience in both civil and criminal domains. As a civil litigator, she practiced family, employment and tort law. In the criminal field, she was a felony prosecutor handling drug trafficking, robberies and aggravated assault and battery cases. In her role as hearing officer for Hillsborough County for the past four years, she fulfilled a quasi-judicial role, hearing cases requiring discernment and good judgement.

“I am deeply passionate about prosecuting domestic violence, aggravated battery and aggravated assault cases. While serving as a felony prosecutor, I took the lead in my division in handling these cases. Ensuring justice for victims and holding offenders accountable is essential for the safety and well-being of our community,” Jones said.

Jones is the daughter of late Command Sgt. Maj. Levester Jones (USA, retired, who served in the Army for 28 years with two tours in Vietnam) and Liza Dudley Jones, who was an educator.

“My father taught me the value of hard work, duty, responsibility, accountability for my actions and honor,” Jones said.

Raised in Tampa, Jones attended public school and earned a B.A. in political science, a juris doctorate from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in higher education leadership from the University of South Florida.

Jones currently serves as the trial advisory counsel for Allstate Insurance Company. Her community commitment includes the following leadership roles: University of Florida Law Alumni Council; George Edgecomb Bar Association, vice president; National Black Prosecutors Association, executive board and vice president; Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Community Relations Committee; and Kiwanis Club of Tampa, executive board.

As judge, Jones said she will carefully consider each case, resolve conflicts, protect rights and ensure that justice is served.

“I am eager to become a judge, as I love the law and want to continue serving our community as well as administering justice with fairness and integrity,” Jones said.

For more information about Jones, visit https://deejonesforjudge.com/.