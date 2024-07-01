The FishHawk Wolverines 8U squad had an outstanding season, boasting the most successful season in FishHawk Youth Baseball history.

The Wolverines went 38-7 this season, winning eight of their 10 tournaments. The team also came in second and third in the two tournaments they didn’t win.

Manager Ricky Anderson, who just completed his fourth season with the team, credited the successful season to “committed coaches, committed parents [and] committed kids.”

“The kids never gave up,” he said. “The kids always fought hard, always practiced hard, never gave up.”

Anderson said the players always gave 110 percent and were supported by the well-rounded staff and parents.

Anderson also had a successful season with the team, winning his 100th game. He finished the season with 110 total wins, the first in program history.

Of the 11 local FishHawk players on the team, five have played together since the 2022 6U All-star team.

However, Anderson said the players have all played together before.

“It really helped the way they bonded, the way they gelled, the way they had each other’s backs,” he said.

Most of the young athletes on the Wolverine’s team have played together since they were in kindergarten.

According to Anderson, there wasn’t one particular standout player throughout the season. Instead, each athlete stepped up to the plate for their chance to shine, leading a game or a single inning as that moment’s team leader.

“Any given weekend, one kid would step up. … There was never a ‘me’ involved. … It was a full team effort,” Anderson said.

He said the key to building this teamwork-centered group was a strong coaching staff dedicated to mentoring the young athletes. He also gave credit back to the parents.

“The parents were always supportive of anything we did,” he said. “So, between coaches and parents, it was just start with them and influence kids and keep them positive.”

Anderson said the parents and coaches worked together to motivate the kids, even when they were down. He also said a high-energy pregame speech was key to the positive atmosphere he fostered.

For more information on the Wolverines or FishHawk Youth Baseball, visit https://fishhawkbaseball.sportngin.com/.