Bayview Graphix Is Dedicated To Helping Your Business Succeed

Bayview Graphix is a full-service marketing company dedicated to helping your business succeed. Whether you need assistance with your website, search engine optimization or social media management, it has you covered. Bayview Graphix’s expertise also extends beyond the digital realm, offering high-quality print materials, including business cards, full-color banners, eye-catching yard signs and more.

Owner Jason Jones said, “As a locally owned business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service tailored to your unique needs.”

Visit its website at https://bayviewgraphix.com/ or call 813-588-3513 for more information.

JF Kicks Welcomes New Chef And Menu

JF Kicks has been a Valrico staple since 2007, and it has slowly transformed from a local bar that serves food into a hometown neighborhood meeting place where you can eat great American cuisine.

Chef Guillermo Becker recently took over the kitchen and brought with him an extensive culinary background and some fresh ideas on some old staples, along with a variety of tasty new dishes. Originally from Los Angeles, California, Becker strives for perfection with his knowledge of Mexican and Cuban fusion cuisine.

JF Kicks is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Visit its website at https://jfkicksrestaurant.com/ to view its new menu.

Halo Head Spa Focuses On Scalp Health And Relaxation

Halo Head Spa specializes in providing a luxurious and rejuvenating experience focused on scalp health and relaxation. Its unique treatments combine traditional techniques with modern innovations to relieve stress, promote hair growth and enhance overall well-being. From personalized scalp massages to soothing aromatherapy, every visit is a sanctuary for your mind and body. Whether you are looking to unwind, rejuvenate or simply indulge, Halo Head Spa offers a blissful escape from everyday stresses.

Halo Head Spa is located at 405 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at https://thehaloheadspa.com/ or call 813-330-7546 for more information on its services.

MORSECOM Believes In Technology That Serves People

As of 2024, MORSECOM is celebrating 30 years in business. MORSECOM champions integrating best-in-class solutions that are focused on people first. From desktop services to AI-backed security solutions, it prides itself on its industry-recognized experts providing true understanding of clients’ business and technical requirements.

As stated on its website, MORSECOM believes that through “strengthening connections, optimizing performance and helping people in businesses of all sizes adapt and enhance modern workforces, we share the unlimited possibilities of the connected world.”

Visit its website at www.morsecom.com or call 321-479-7823 for additional information.

Yard Guards On Doody Celebrates 21 Years As Local Business

When Cheresee Rehart started Yard Guards On Doody in June 2003, no service like hers existed in our area. Yard Guards On Doody comes to residential yards, places of business, dog waste stations, commercial properties and anywhere else dog poop needs to be removed.

Its newest service, Wysiwash, is a sanitizing and deodorizing product which can be applied to lawns, artificial turfs, pool decks, stables, etc. Services can be carried out weekly, biweekly, twice weekly or as a one time as needed visit.

To learn more, visit www.ruffjob.com or call 813-657-9797.

Jacob James Lawn Care Service

Jacob James Lawn Care Service can take care of all your lawn care needs. Services available include lawn maintenance, hedge trimming, mulching, leaf removal, general yard clean up and more. For a free quote, please call 813-400-8880.