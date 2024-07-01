Coyotes Youth Lacrosse is a year-round developmental club helping local boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade find their passion for lacrosse.

Led by new club President Mark Derby, Coyotes Lacrosse fosters a fun, inclusive environment for athletes to learn key skills in the game. Derby and his team have brought in former high school lacrosse players and dedicated coaches to lead the league.

Derby said the club is going through a “renewed effort to introduce the game of lacrosse to more of our youth in the community and to also provide a club with multiple developmental options for those that are interested in playing the game.”

This renewed effort to connect with players will allow the club to reach more athletes and expand the love of lacrosse to a wider group.

The club has both girl and boy leagues that prioritize teamwork and sportsmanship through competitive games at the FishHawk Sports Complex.

Derby also encourages local athletes to play multiple sports and try out lacrosse even if they don’t have any experience.

Additionally, Derby has made learning about the club even easier with an informational website, including an extensive activities calendar and reasons for why playing lacrosse is so important.

“We are committed to challenging our players to develop and grow not only as players but as well-rounded, strong-willed individuals,” the website reads. “We understand the impact coaches have on athletes, and we take our responsibility very seriously to help guide these young athletes to grow through the exciting sport of lacrosse.”

Coyotes Lacrosse has camps and clinics as well, focusing on new techniques and defining skills with the guidance of seasoned players. The club offers speed and agility training, pickup lacrosse games and a free ‘try lacrosse’ clinic to bring new players into the game.

“One of our missions is to grow the game,” Derby said.

Coyotes Youth Lacrosse is working on bringing lacrosse to the curriculums of local schools to encourage young players to join the club’s beginner clinic.

For more information about Coyotes Youth Lacrosse, follow the club on Instagram and Facebook @coyotesyouthlacrosse. To see the activities calendar and learn more about what is offered, visit www.coyotesyouthlacrosse.org.