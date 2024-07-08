On June 14, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which provides funding for the Tampa Housing Authority (THA), hosted its annual Strong Families event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This event was for families in assisted housing offering services and fun for elementary to high school-aged children. The Tampa Housing Authority works with HUD to provide housing options in the area for mixed-income dwellings and provides community service programs.

The Tampa Housing Authority’s website states that the program’s “mission is to cultivate affordable housing while empowering people and communities. Beyond managing federal Public Housing and Housing Choice Voucher programs, the Authority works with local governments and partners with public and private organizations to carry out entrepreneurial urban development projects that expand accessible housing options.”

The event on June 14 welcomed over 200 children and families at the Oaks at Riverview Community Center. HUD’s Strong Families event aims to help children within the THA program to grow stronger and give opportunities for fun and education with the support of the community. Many of the organization’s partners were there as well, providing services and entertainment for families. Some of HUD and THA’s partners that participated were Tampa Fire Rescue, the Tampa Police Department, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative, the Lightning and the Buccaneers.

Entertainment at this event consisted of balloon animals, basketball, a book giveaway, a caricature artist, community vendors, Connect Four, cornhole, a DJ, dunk tanks, face painting, family portraits, hair styling, a petting zoo, a potato sack race, stilt walking and a trackless train. The health services that were offered consisted of health screenings for blood pressure, glucose readings and dental and vision consultations.

According to HUD’s website, the annual Strong Families event focuses on helping “parents bond with their children while receiving impactful resources in a fun, festive atmosphere.” It adds that children “reared in safe and nurturing families and neighborhoods, free from maltreatment and other adverse childhood experiences, are more likely to have better outcomes as adults.”

To find out more information about the Tampa Housing Authority and its program offerings, go to its website at www.thafl.com.