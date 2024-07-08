By Sara Kitchin

YMCA Camp Cristina in Riverview is a summer destination for children of Hillsborough County. The camp activities also attract camp counselors that dedicate their summer to providing inclusive experiences for children and creating lifelong memories.

All four of the Basquill siblings, Cody, Dillon, Hudson and Lila, spend their summer outdoors at YMCA Camp Cristina because of the fulfilling experiences working with the children and other counselors brings. The siblings continue to return to the camp yearly due to the connections they made that continue to draw them back.

“It’s a good work environment,” said Hudson, a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Cristina. “All of the kids are great, and so are all the counselors. You get a unique perspective with your co-workers that make interesting friendships and connections with them. You just do not get the same from school or other things.”

YMCA Camp Cristina is 65 acres filled with activities, a ropes course, a pool, a lake and a zipline. Counselors are expected to aid kids in participating in these activities while enjoying the outdoor experiences themselves.

The oldest Basquill siblings have worked at the camp for the past three years and the youngest have worked there for one year.

“I love working here,” said second-year returning counselor Dillon. “I made lots of good connections last year with counselors and campers, so I think that’s what has helped me to come back.”

The siblings encourage active, nature-loving individuals who are in search of a rewarding summer job to become a counselor at YMCA Camp Cristina. They recommend this fun-filled workplace to friends and others in Hillsborough County.

The summer camp is currently in session with a variety of different camp styles for children ages 6-15 to learn different skills in a safe environment. In addition, the YMCA regularly offers after-school care and youth sports during the school year.

Prices to sign children up for the camp and information on becoming a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Cristina are available at www.tampaymca.org/locations/ymca-camp-cristina.