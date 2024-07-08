It was near the end of the school year, and music teacher Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Stewart, a Brandon High graduate, was dressed appropriately to tend to housecleaning duties in her chorus room.

Then in came Riverview High School Principal Brian Spiro, with other school administrators and representatives from the Crumbl Cookies bakery company.

“I was wearing jeans, a T-shirt, no makeup,” Stewart said. “We had choral programs the night before and I asked if they wanted some leftover cake. Mr. Spiro said, ‘No, I’ve got too many cookies to eat.”

As Stewart soon found out, that’s because of an essay submitted by one of her students, incoming senior Janiya ‘Niya’ Wimbley, president of Riverview High School Thespian Troupe 5894. The winning essay turned into Teacher of the Year recognition for the 20-year Riverview High educator, who was selected to represent Florida in the Crumbl Cares cookie contest.

“This is a student nomination that was one voice, but one that collectively nominated you on behalf of all your students who love you and respect you,” Spiro said. “They know how hard you work for them, and how much you put your heart and soul into providing a great experience for them.”

The company recognized one teacher each from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and three provinces in Canada. According to Crumbl presenters, there were more than 60,000 contest nominations submitted, including more than 4,000 in Florida. With the cookies came a larger-than-life check for $1,000.

“Niya wrote an essay about my perseverance throughout the years, and especially so when I was diagnosed with cancer,” Stewart said in a later interview. “She told me, ‘Mrs. Stewart, if there’s anybody who’s going to beat cancer, it’s you.’”

Wimbley stood as testament to the belief that “teamwork makes the dream work,” Stewart said. “While I was out getting treatment, I made her a leader to make sure things were staying on track.”

To the crowd in her choral room tending to post-concert cleanup duties, Stewart gave her thanks. “I love to be able to do chorus and musical theater, it is all of who I am,” Stewart said. “It sums me up. I love that you’ve entrusted me to be your teacher and you’ve embraced me. I will continue to work for you because what I do for you comes from the heart.”