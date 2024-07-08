By Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Osborne, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Ensign Matthew Case, a native of Tampa, is serving in the U.S. Navy, where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world.

Case, a 2019 graduate of Spoto High School, joined the Navy one year ago. Case also earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautics University in 2023.

“I joined the Navy because I knew it was a career where I could make a difference in the lives of others,” said Case.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Tampa.

“I learned to believe in myself as much as my family believed in me,” said Case.

Today, Case serves as a student pilot assigned to Training Air Wing Four (TRAWING 4), located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Corpus Christi, Texas. TRAWING 4 comprises four training squadrons that conduct primary, intermediate and advanced flight training for Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard pilots.

“I enjoy the challenges and I can’t wait to fly bigger and faster aircraft,” said Case.

The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted ‘Wings of Gold.’

After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter.

Case serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Case has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am most proud of my landings in flight training so far,” said Case.

Case can take pride in serving America through military service.

“Serving in the Navy is a very challenging but rewarding experience,” said Case. “My motivation is fighting for the freedoms we love.”

Case is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“The most important support I have received has been from my mother, Stephanie, and I can’t thank her enough,” added Case. “She would give up anything for her children and I couldn’t do it without her.”