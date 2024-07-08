By Gunnar Wagner

Over the past decade, a local group, Tampa Taiko, has been redefining an old Japanese drum tradition. ‘Taiko’ is the Japanese word for ‘drum,’ and the music associated with it was originally performed during times of war and celebration. Tampa Taiko has redefined this traditional use of the drum by turning it into music performed for both entertainment and education, bringing Japanese influence and history into Tampa’s culture.

Tampa Taiko began all the way back in 2006 by Ron Collins, the director of the group and a marathon swimmer. Before that, he was a cheerleader for the Tampa Bay Mutiny, a soccer team that was formed in 1996 and disbanded in 2001. Over the years, Tampa Taiko has performed not only in concert venues but also at libraries, schools, retirement communities, retreats, camps, etc. It doesn’t only perform in Tampa but also around the entire southeastern United States and even Canada.

When asked the general routine of a performance, Collins said, “All our programs start as a performance, then everyone plays.” Not only does Tampa Taiko allow everyone an opportunity to play, but it also provides taiko lessons for those who want to learn more about the taiko drum and its history, and, for those who are into constructing new things, you even get to build a taiko drum of your very own.

Tampa Taiko isn’t limited to just live performances, as it has also performed on parade floats. It isn’t limited to the taiko drum either. Collins said, “We also perform with other traditional Japanese instruments, such as a shakuhachi, the famous ‘bamboo flute’; a koto, a tubed, 13-string instrument; and a shamisen, a plucked stringed instrument, much like a guitar or banjo.”

But, with all of these performances going on, what does the future hold for this illustrious band? When asked this question, Collins said, “We are visiting libraries in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida this summer.”

And, when asked what performances are its most popular during the year, Collins said, “Our biggest shows are in Tampa for Lunar/Chinese New Year.”

So, if you want to get out of the house and go see something special, make sure to see Tampa Taiko for a wonderful and unique experience like no other.

For more information about Tampa Taiko or to book a performance, visit www.tampataiko.com or call 727-531-7999.