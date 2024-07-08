The Apollo Beach Lacrosse Club offers fun and engaging lacrosse training for beginner athletes to learn the sport.

Megan Dutka, a mom of one of the athletes, said the club gave her son, William, the opportunity to fall in love with the sport.

“Up until that point, he had been playing hockey,” she said. “So, once he discovered lacrosse, he just was like, ‘Mom, this is it.’”

The club is run by program co-director Jason Basso, head coach for the national lacrosse team at IMG Academy, and coached by former professional lacrosse athletes Brett Moyer and John Keysor.

Dutka said this expertise is what sets the club apart from others.

“I’m paying for an elite coach, not a soccer dad,” she said.

The club offers engaging and fun practices for athletes 3-14 years old to hone key lacrosse skills. Basso hosts developmental clinics, which is a five-week program to teach the kids the game of lacrosse.

“Our focus is on the development of individual players and their unique abilities using the [long-term athlete development] methodology and customized coaching techniques,” the website states.

The Apollo Beach Lacrosse Club also offers private and group lessons. One-hour private lessons are $60. Group lessons range from $120-$200.

Now, the club is looking for sponsors to increase its reach in the Apollo Beach community. Growing the club will allow the athletes to join teams and play in a competitive league.

“Up until this point, it’s just been as long as you had a stick and some cleats, you’re good to go,” Dutka said. “But now we need to build a club.”

The club is hosting a one-hour athletic and technical developmental clinic at the SouthShore Sportsplex in Apollo Beach for young athletes interested in joining the club. The free clinics will take place at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, and Sunday, August 11.

Registration for the club ranges from $155-$175. Athletes need to bring a lacrosse stick, cleats and navy-blue shorts. Necessary equipment for the upcoming fall sessions will also be available at the club’s store.

For more information on how to join the club or for private lessons, visit https://apollobeachlacrosseclub.com/ or contact apollobeachlacrossclub@gmail.com.