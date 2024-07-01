Jim Davison, a longtime resident of New Tampa, is running for election to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. Davison, a Republican, is a candidate for District 6, which is a countywide seat.

Davison has spent his life serving others both professionally and as a volunteer in the community. Davison earned his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He retired in October 2023 after working as an emergency medicine physician for over 35 years. As an emergency room physician, Davison made critical decisions in a timely manner.

With countless hours of travel to emergency rooms and urgent care centers throughout the county, from Sun City Center to New Tampa and West Tampa to Brandon, Davison became well-aware of transportation needs due to expansion and growth in the area. He co-founded and was the first chairman of the New Tampa Transportation Task Force. He was appointed by Tampa City Council to the countywide transportation ‘Committee of 99.’ Davison currently serves on the Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization’s advisory commission, working on the five-year and ‘Long-Range Transportation’ plans.

“Hillsborough County is my home. It is where I raised my family. I love New Tampa. I have driven all over the county. It’s a wonderful county. The people deserve better. There is a better way than what they are getting.” Davison said. “They are not getting the infrastructure they are being promised. I want to show them that this can all be done without raising taxes. In fact, we can actually roll back their taxes.”

Davison is dedicated to conservatism with taxes and government control, establishing a dependable transportation system that meets the needs of the growing community and accountability with the county budget.

Davison is endorsed by former Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy R. White; Cyril Spiro, M.D., MBA and former chair of Cory Lake Isles Community Development District; and Karen Jaroch, director of Fix Our Roads First.

Davison has been married to his wife, Diane, for 43 years. They have four grown children and five grandchildren.

For more information about Davison, visit www.votejimdavison.com. To learn more about the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners, visit https://hcfl.gov/government/board-of-county-commissioners.