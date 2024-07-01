Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County tax collector, is running for reelection this year. Millan was first elected in 2020 and would like your vote to continue serving Hillsborough County’s approximately 1.5 million residents.

Millan said, “I am pleased to announce my candidacy for reelection as Hillsborough County tax collector.” She added, “In the past two and a half years, we have made significant strides in delivering top-notch customer service to Hillsborough County residents. This includes modernizing appointment and walk-in procedures, leveraging new technologies for enhanced accessibility and investing in our dedicated team of 402 public servants.”

The tax collector is responsible for delivering several state and local government services including but not limited to driver license issuance, processing title and tag registrations, and collecting property and business taxes. The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is one of the largest tax collector agencies in the state of Florida with over $2.8 billion collected and distributed over 2.3 million transactions processed in the last fiscal year.

Last year, under Millan’s leadership, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office modernized the walk-in queuing and appointment process by launching paperless mobile ticketing and a user-friendly online platform to schedule appointments. Millan also shifted the office from a strictly appointment-based model, used during the COVID-19 pandemic, to a service model focused on meeting the demand for a walk-in service, allowing for more customers to be served. Millan also improved driving test services and has increased driving tests administered by 43 percent since 2020.

In 2023, Millan became the first tax collector in the state of Florida to identify and deploy a language translation technology called Pocketalk in all Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office locations. This technology allows Millan’s team to communicate with customers visiting the branch offices for various services in 82 different languages, reducing repeat visits and breaking down barriers to service for non-English-speaking customers.

During her tenure as tax collector, zero findings were recorded during the office’s annual independent financial audits. With an office that collects and distributes over $2.8 billion annually, the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is a model agency for fiscal responsibility and accountability

Millan is a native of Hillsborough County and an active community member. She is the first female and individual of Hispanic descent to hold the office. Millan was Hillsborough County’s Hispanic Woman of the Year in 2021.

For more information, please visit https://votenancymillan.com/.