Lynn Gray is running for reelection to the Hillsborough County School Board for District 7, a countywide seat. She would like your vote on Tuesday, August 20. Gray is one of seven members responsible for making policy decisions and overseeing a total budget of $4.2 billion for the seventh-largest school district in the nation and is the county’s largest employer with more than 24,000 employees.

Gray, a longtime teacher and instructional leader, was first elected in 2016. She has served as the school board chair and is currently a member of the Hillsborough County Children’s Board.

When asked why she is seeking reelection, Gray said, “I would like to continue my districtwide monthly committee meetings which address the needs of our communities, students, parents and staff members. My districtwide committees which had been formed since 2016 reflect the needs of the county. This includes a growing Hispanic population (Hispanic Forum), the need for increased Black studies and cultural identity (African American Task Force) and the need for student mental-social-emotional well-being (the Hillsborough Healthy Schools Committee). There is a major challenge of social media abuse among our students with human traffickers involved in their social media platforms. The Human Trafficking and Student Online Safety committees are made up of the FBI, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, City of Tampa Police, NoMore Foundation and other Florida agencies.”

Gray would also like to continue working on affordable housing for teachers with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other developers in conjunction with unused schools and properties. Gray said, “Providing affordable housing is part of my concern and goal for the 2024-2025 school year.”

As to the issues, Gray explained that they include taking care of teachers and staff with pay that matches their dedicated service to children in the district.

Over her career as an educator, Gray has taught at every grade level, including college. “I am only serving for the well-being of the children,” she said. Gray was named Teacher of the Year two times in Hillsborough County and one time in Pasco County.

Gray also understands what it takes to run a business. She previously owned a business called Take…The First Step. She was also president of a nonprofit children’s fitness advocacy club called Take…The First Step Club.

Gray is an avid runner as well, having completed over 100 marathons, including 12 Boston Marathons. She has been married for 45 years and has one son and two grandchildren who attend Bevis Elementary School.

For more information, please visit www.votelynngray.com.