If you own agricultural land in Hillsborough County, you may be qualified for a significant tax break.

Bob Henriquez and his team at the Hillsborough County Property Appraiser’s (HCPA) Office are going to bat for farmers and agricultural landowners in the county by spreading the word about the Greenbelt laws that may offer up to 90 percent tax relief.

“Since taking the office of Hillsborough County Property Appraiser in 2013, Bob Henriquez has always made our agricultural properties a major priority,” explained Fred Montes, senior director of Greenbelt for the HCPA Office.

The Hillsborough County property appraiser doesn’t determine taxes or collect them. Their goal is to be accessible, accountable and transparent in assessing property values — and to ensure everyone gets the tax exemptions they deserve, as soon as possible.

So, what is ‘Greenbelt,’ and who qualifies?

Greenbelt classification means agricultural property owners are taxed on the income-earning potential of their land (use value), rather than at what a buyer would pay for the land (market value). This can save farmers huge amounts of money that they can then put back into their businesses, homes and local economy.

To qualify, your property must be primarily used for agriculture, and large enough to support commercial operation. Hobby and personal-use farms are not eligible; however, a wide range of agricultural operations receive Greenbelt tax breaks, including pastureland, timberland, nurseries, sod production, croplands, citrus, strawberries and much more.

There is no minimum land size; however, property owners must manage their agricultural operations like any other business, said Montes. That means maintaining business records, reporting income and expenses and demonstrating an expectation of profitability.

“You must submit your Greenbelt application to the HCPA Office by March 1 of the year you are applying,” Montes explained. “Additionally, your commercial agricultural operation must have been active on the property by January 1 of that same year.”

The HCPA Office is also here to help you navigate the free application process.

Henriquez has ensured that applications are now available in Spanish as well as English, which he noted “has greatly benefited our taxpayers as we continue to become a more diverse community.”

Agribusiness is a huge driver for the economy, down to the smallest businesses, and as property appraiser, fifth-generation Floridian Henriquez has consistently advocated for the agricultural community.

For more information or to apply for your Greenbelt tax break online, visit https://hcpafl.org/. The office is also happy to take your call at 813-272-6100.