Chris Boles, a battalion chief with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and an executive officer in Hillsborough County Fire Fighters, has showcased his leadership and community service with over 28 years of service.

Boles has saved lives, engaged in legislative affairs and brings a unique perspective from his extensive experience as a firefighter and public servant. Serving on charity and credit union boards along with his real-life experiences and dedication make him a distinguished candidate for the countywide Hillsborough County Commission District 6 seat.

Working as a firefighter, Boles has helped make a difference in the lives of tens of thousands of people across Hillsborough County. He has worked hard to serve everyone equally, no matter where they come from, reaching individuals from all walks of life.

He believes, as a large diverse community, we deserve a commissioner who understands the needs of the whole county, not just their own neighborhood. Boles has observed the transformation of pastures and groves into residential areas, the worsening of traffic issues and, most of all, public safety not receiving the attention desperately needed.

Boles said, “It’s more important now than ever to stop wasteful spending and unnecessary costs in Hillsborough County’s budget. I am committed to focusing on the essential core functions of government: ensuring adequate public safety, enhancing our roadways, developing infrastructure to support sustainable growth and maintaining fiscal responsibility with taxpayer funds.”

“We need to bring critical thinking and common sense back to our government,” Boles continued.

“Many of our elected officials have gotten distracted by the white noise that accompanies politics and that must change. We need leaders that will put service before self, who are dedicated to their jobs and who are willing to give more of themselves than they ask for in return.”

Boles is the only candidate to be endorsed by every first responder organization in Hillsborough County, as well as the Tampa Police Benevolent Association and Sheriff Chad Chronister. Boles is married to his beloved wife, Amber Boles, an experienced attorney in the Tampa Bay area. Together, they are proud parents to their daughter, whom they were blessed to adopt.

Visit www.chrisboles.com for more information.