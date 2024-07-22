By Gunnar Wagner

Networking of Greater Brandon (NGB) is pleased to announce that it has contributed $12,000 to a local organization named Faces of Courage, whose goal is to provide free camps to families touched by cancer. NGB is an organization that started in June 2008 and has had weekly meetings at Eggs Up Grill in Riverview every Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. ever since.

According to Patricia Magruder, owner of Magruder Agency Inc., an insurance agency and a member of the group, “The purpose of our group is to help build relationships and support each other, learn about each other’s businesses and keep up to date on the different industries represented.”

Magruder also gave a statement on how the group works. “Each week, the designated speaker will give an update about what is happening in their particular industry and explain what we need to watch for or how we can improve our own lives and businesses,” she said.

Magruder also explained the future plans of the group and what the group does for other local charities, stating, “Our plan for the future is to increase the membership as everyone brings something interesting to our group. And each year we donate any membership dues money that remains after expenses are paid.”

So, if you or someone you know are into networking and have a business or would like to learn about networking in general, visit NGB’s website at https://networkingofgreaterbrandon.com/. Membership fees are $50 per year and are billed out by the treasurer in June with a due date of July 1.

Faces of Courage is located at 10006 Cross Creek Blvd., Ste. 519 in Tampa, and its phone number is 813-948-7478. It also has a website at https://facesofcourage.org/.

Eggs Up Grill is located at 3920 U.S. 301 in Riverview. Its phone number is 813-800-3447. Its website is https://eggsupgrill.com/riverview.