The SPARK Initiative is a nonprofit organization located in Brandon. The organization serves high-risk and in-need populations throughout Tampa Bay by providing mentorship and facilitating mental health and wellness programs at low or no cost to participants.

“2024 marks our 10-year anniversary of implementing and distributing SPARK Mentoring Programs locally and globally,” said SPARK’s marketing and events coordinator, Makayla Wheeldon. “Our programs are evidence-based and have been utilized in HCSO jails, local K-12 schools, sex-trafficking safe houses and other community organizations.”

Currently, SPARK youth programs are taught to more than 750 students and juvenile inmates. Adult programs are taught to more than 300 women and veterans. SPARK will also donate 40 support group sessions to a local safe house for sex-trafficking survivors, which will reach more than 100 women.

“In terms of our history, The Spark Initiative was founded in 2007, and became the first nonprofit organization in Tampa to provide free programs to the incarcerated population that were derived from corporate leadership and wellness training concepts used in British Aeronautical Engineers, Tradewinds Resorts, and Risser Oil companies, among others,” Wheeldon said. “These programs spoke directly to the health inside of the incarcerated men and women instead of the illness or circumstances that led them there.”

The SPARK Initiative will be hosting its Tampa’s Got Talent Gala on Friday, October 11, at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown.

“The Tampa’s Got Talent Gala event is a celebration honoring 10 years of impact the SPARK Mentoring Programs have made in our Tampa Bay community,” Wheeldon said. “As we mark this significant milestone, we invite the community to come together for an evening filled with gratitude, inspiration, entertainment and giving back. Our diverse audience will include local celebrities, business leaders, nonprofit professionals, local SPARK participants and some of Tampa’s most talented individuals.”

Talent show participants will have the chance to win cash prizes.

“We’re offering $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third-place winners,” Wheeldon said. “Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner and talent performances while hearing from a variety of speakers about the impact The SPARK Initiative has made in the community over the past decade.”

Wheeldon hopes the community will be a part of the showcased talent.

“They can audition to be part of the show if they have a special talent they’d like to showcase to win cash prizes,” Wheeldon said. “Or they can simply be our guest and enjoy the show with a sit-down dinner, order their favorite cocktail, browse through our raffles and silent auction items while capturing this memorable evening at our fun photo booth. There are also volunteer and sponsorship options for those who feel inspired to help make this night even more impactful.”

If you’d like to learn more about The SPARK Initiative or be involved with its Tampa’s Got Talent Gala, you can visit its website at www.thesparkinitiative.com or call 813-662-6920.