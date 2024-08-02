A1 Opportunities, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential resources and support to those in need, is thrilled to announce its upcoming charity wine tasting event, ‘Sips for Shelter.’ This special event will take place on Saturday, August 24, from 1-4 p.m. at JF Kicks, located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Sips for Shelter promises an afternoon of delightful wine tasting featuring an exquisite selection of local and international wines. Guests will enjoy not only a variety of fine wines but also live music, a magician, delicious food and the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and have a chance to win raffle baskets. Johnny Spieldenner, the owner of JF Kicks Restaurant and Patio Bar, will be coordinating and offering his establishment as a sponsor/partner in the event.

The event currently has sponsor commitments from Perspire Sauna Studio in Riverview, Keller Williams Realty Suburban Tampa, the Osprey Observer and State Farm – Jake Gray in Valrico.

“We are excited to bring our community together for an afternoon of enjoyment and philanthropy,” said Angelina Ryan, CEO at A1 Opportunities. “This event is a fantastic way for people to have a great time while supporting a meaningful cause. Every ticket sold and every contribution made helps us continue our mission of providing shelter and resources to those in need, with our primary focus on serving the homeless.”

Ticket pricing is $30 per person for general admission, $50 for couple’s admission and $100 for VIP admission (includes exclusive benefits such as early entry, access to premium wines, a branded tumbler and more).

In addition to individual tickets, various sponsorship opportunities are available, providing businesses and individuals with the chance to gain visibility while supporting the community. Sponsorship levels range from the Pinot Noir Sponsor at $100 to the prestigious Cabernet Sauvignon Sponsor at $1,000, each offering a range of benefits, including logo placement on event materials, complimentary tickets and social media mentions.

All proceeds from Sips for Shelter will go directly to A1 Opportunities, supporting its ongoing efforts to provide shelter, food and other essential services to those facing hardship from homelessness in our community.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please contact A1 Opportunities at info@a1opportunities.org or 813-313-9943. Donations may be made to https://a1opportunities.org/.

Join in for an afternoon of wine, food, entertainment and charity at Sips for Shelter. Together, you can make a difference.