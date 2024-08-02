Dawn Myers is a lifelong resident of Hillsborough County.

“I was raised in Seffner, now living in Riverview,” Myers said. “I am the owner of Myers Law, P.A., and I’m a graduate of Armwood High School as well. I am running for honorary mayor to not only support two charities that are close to my heart but to bring awareness to these charities and how they help our community.”

Myers’ two charities are High 5 Inc. and ECHO.

“I picked these charities because I believe in their causes,” Myers said. “High 5 Inc. provides much needed resources for the community. Their Learn to Swim program saves lives every year and they provide a community for adults with special needs where they can develop and explore new abilities. ECHO isn’t just organization giving handouts, they empower our neighbors to find sustainable solutions to housing and employment.”

From Sunday, September 1, until Monday, September 30, dedicated community leaders will be campaigning hard, raising funds for their chosen charities and showcasing their vision for East Hillsborough. This is their chance to get involved and help raise funds for the next honorary mayor.

The Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough, supported by the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce (VFCC), is a nonpolitical competition where candidates campaign to raise funds for their chosen charities or nonprofits. Throughout the campaign, the selected candidates engage in different fundraising events, community outreach activities and networking opportunities to garner support for their cause. The candidate that raises the most money becomes the honorary mayor for the year.

A victory event will follow to include participants and their benefiting charities, announcing the winner. The honorary mayor will be included in the Brandon Parade of Lights in December.

The candidates from East Hillsborough are invited to step forward and showcase their leadership skills and dedication to philanthropy.

“I am blessed to have an amazing committee who has worked very hard to envision fresh, new ideas to raise money in our community,” Myers said. “We are hosting a poker tournament on September 10, an upscale dinner party at ECHO of Riverview on September 21. On September 27, we will be throwing an Alice in Wonderland-themed Very Merry Unbirthday Bash, where all attendees at The Regent will have an opportunity to win great prizes, or, shall we say, ‘unbirthday presents.’ To finish off the fundraising month, on September 28 we are going to have an epic Rubber Duck Derby and Pool Party at High 5 Inc. All month long, we will have an online auction and opportunities to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $500 valued lottery board, generously donated by ACE Heating and Cooling.”

If you would like to learn more about the Honorary Mayor’s Race of East Hillsborough, you can visit VFCC’s website at www.valricofishhawk.org/2024-honorary-mayor-race.