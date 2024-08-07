Lisa Tackus is a real estate broker and the owner of Align Right Realty in Riverview and in Tampa. “I am a native Floridian and have lived in the Riverview/SouthShore area for the past 25 years,” Tackus said. “I am a real estate broker and have owned Align Right Realty Riverview for more than five years and been in the real estate industry for more than 20 years.”

At Align Right Realty, Tackus and her staff believe their clients are deserving and capable of owning their own home.

“Our goal at Align Right Realty is to educate and guide you as you realize your real estate dreams,” Tackus said. “To achieve this goal, we provide our brokers and agents industry-leading training, technology, marketing and branding tools paired with unmatched office support and culture, thus equipping our team to serve your residential and commercial real estate needs and provide an excellent experience. Whether you are buying or selling, your first property or your last, we’re excited to make your real estate dreams come true.”

Align Right Realty is celebrating its five-year anniversary.

“Align Right Realty is a multistate franchise that began operating in 2019,” Tackus said. “The Riverview office is the first franchisee, and currently there are more than 20 franchises in five different states and growing. We pride ourselves on being a full-service brokerage where the broker is available to agents for 1:1 meetings, trainings, supports and events. We focus on residential and commercial real estate and assist in rentals as well. Our agents are provided quality training and support at the office as well as livestreamed trainings to meet all schedules. We are proud of the support and service we provide to our buyers and sellers. We utilize our community partners by having in-house and preferred vendors for lending, title, insurance, inspections and so much more.”

Tackus and her staff are excited about their upcoming anniversary celebration.

“We plan to have a ribbon-cutting and invite the local chamber of commerce and community partners to celebrate,” Tackus said. “Additionally, we will have a celebration with our agents and their families at a family event to highlight and recognize all of their hard work over the years, as our brokerage success could not have happened without them.”

If you would like to learn more about Align Right Realty and the services they offer, you can visit their website at https://alignrightriverview.com or call Tackus at 813-563-5995. Align Right Realty is located at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview.