By Gunnar Wagner

All over the country, there are special places of significance called state geological sites, places that hold an educational, social, conservative, natural and sometimes national importance to their particular state (e.g., Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, etc.).

So, how does Florida determine what a state geological site actually is? Per Florida statute 377.075(4)(e): “The State Geologist … shall designate areas as ‘state geological sites’ or ‘state invertebrate paleontological sites’ pursuant to the provisions of this section, which areas are determined to be of great and continuing significance to the scientific study and public understanding of the geological history of this state.”

And, during the process, the state geologist uses the following criteria to make their classification on the sites: educational value, geological significance (natural value), geoheritage (social value) and conservation.

“There are currently eight state geological sites,” said Brian Humphreys, public information specialist with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. When asked about what the closest state geological site to Valrico is, Humphreys stated, “The most recently designated state geological site in 2024, and the one closest to Valrico, is Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park. Paynes Prairie sits on top of the Ocala Limestone, a significant geological formation that plays a crucial role in Florida’s hydrogeology. The Ocala Limestone is porous and permeable, allowing water to move rapidly through the rock, replenishing the upper Floridan aquifer that provides drinking water for millions of Floridians.”

There are also other features to Paynes Prairie, according to Humphreys, consisting of sinkholes, springs, disappearing streams and large shallow basins created by sinkhole activity called poljes (which is Slavic for ‘field’).

The other seven state geological sites are Jennings Bluff Tract, Torreya State Park, Falling Waters State Park, Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, Florida Caverns State Park, Devil’s Millhopper Geological State Park and Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park.

So, if you are looking to explore Florida and see all of its natural beauties, make sure to visit these fascinating state geological sites for a unique and educational experience that you and your loved ones won’t forget.

For more information about these eight state geological sites and their respective locations around Florida, visit https://floridadep.gov/fgs/outreach-edu/content/state-geological-sites. The website also gives information about publications and articles that feature these eight state geological sites, as well as the respective geology of the sites.